Financial Survey: Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) versus Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI)

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) and Alset EHome International (NASDAQ:AEI) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Alset EHome International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria -30.64% -20.12% -6.63% Alset EHome International -282.05% -62.45% -55.98%

This table compares Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Alset EHome International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria $505.18 million 0.57 -$149.57 million N/A N/A Alset EHome International $16.24 million 3.96 -$2.52 million N/A N/A

Alset EHome International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.1% of Alset EHome International shares are held by institutional investors. 36.2% of Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.8% of Alset EHome International shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria and Alset EHome International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria 0 0 0 0 N/A Alset EHome International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria beats Alset EHome International on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cresud Sociedad Anónima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria Company Profile

Cresud SA engages in the production of basic agricultural commodities. It operates through the Agricultural Business, and Urban Properties and Investment Business segments. The Agricultural Business segment comprises of land transformation and sales; agricultural production, other segments such as slaughtering and processing in the meat refrigeration plant, and brokerage activities, and corporate expenses related to agricultural business. The Urban and Investment Business segment comprises of Operation Center in Argentina, which includes shopping malls, offices, sales and development, hotels, international operations, entertainment activities, and corporate activities, and Operation Center in Israel, which consists of real estate, supermarkets, telecommunications, insurance, other diverse business, and holding companies activities. The company was founded on December 31, 1936 and is headquartered in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Alset EHome International Company Profile

Alset EHome International Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in property development, digital transformation technology, and biohealth activities in the United States, Singapore, Hong Kong, Australia, and South Korea. The company engages in the land development, home building, sales and rental, and property management businesses. It designs applications for enterprise messaging and e-commerce software platforms; and engages in the research of nutritional chemistry to create a natural sugar alternative, products to slow the spread of disease, and natural foods and supplements, as well as to treat neurological and immune-related diseases. The company was formerly known as HF Enterprises Inc. and changed its name to Alset EHome International Inc. in February 2021. Alset EHome International Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland. Alset EHome International Inc. was formerly a subsidiary of Hancock Fabrics, Inc.

