Financial Review: MOGU (MOGU) versus The Competition

MOGU (NYSE: MOGU) is one of 218 public companies in the “Business services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare MOGU to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares MOGU and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MOGU -75.66% -5.81% -4.58% MOGU Competitors -11.02% -77.24% 2.03%

26.5% of MOGU shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.1% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

MOGU has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its share price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MOGU’s peers have a beta of 2.94, indicating that their average share price is 194% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MOGU and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MOGU $73.63 million -$50.06 million -1.50 MOGU Competitors $2.90 billion $325.95 million 76.59

MOGU’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than MOGU. MOGU is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MOGU and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MOGU 0 0 1 0 3.00 MOGU Competitors 1196 6007 11232 322 2.57

MOGU currently has a consensus price target of $2.80, suggesting a potential upside of 222.69%. As a group, “Business services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 27.01%. Given MOGU’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe MOGU is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

MOGU peers beat MOGU on 9 of the 13 factors compared.

About MOGU

Mogu, Inc. engages in the operation of an online fashion and lifestyle destination platform Its platform contents comprises live video broadcasts, short-form videos, photographs, and articles covering topics including product reviews, fashion tips, brand fitting room, celebrity on-screen, and street runway. The company was founded by Qi Chen, Xuqiang Yue, and Yibo Wei on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

