Financial Review: American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) vs. CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT)

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) and CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

53.0% of American Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.5% of American Finance Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 41.2% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

American Finance Trust has a beta of 1.38, indicating that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

American Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.85 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.2%. CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. American Finance Trust pays out -283.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CIM Commercial Trust pays out -19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. American Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and CIM Commercial Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. American Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for American Finance Trust and CIM Commercial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Finance Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

American Finance Trust currently has a consensus price target of $11.33, indicating a potential upside of 35.57%. CIM Commercial Trust has a consensus price target of $13.00, indicating a potential upside of 76.87%. Given CIM Commercial Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CIM Commercial Trust is more favorable than American Finance Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares American Finance Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Finance Trust $305.22 million 3.38 -$31.86 million ($0.30) -27.87 CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.22 -$15.02 million ($1.57) -4.68

CIM Commercial Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Finance Trust. American Finance Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CIM Commercial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares American Finance Trust and CIM Commercial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Finance Trust -3.18% -0.61% -0.29% CIM Commercial Trust -7.06% -13.08% -0.86%

Summary

American Finance Trust beats CIM Commercial Trust on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

American Finance Trust Company Profile

American Finance Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquiring and managing a portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties. It operates through income-producing properties segment, which consists of activities related to investing in real estate. The company was founded on January 22, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

