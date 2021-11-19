Financial Contrast: Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) & DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV)

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) and Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for DoubleVerify and Cardlytics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DoubleVerify 0 4 8 0 2.67 Cardlytics 0 3 3 0 2.50

DoubleVerify currently has a consensus target price of $38.70, indicating a potential upside of 23.37%. Cardlytics has a consensus target price of $129.67, indicating a potential upside of 71.61%. Given Cardlytics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cardlytics is more favorable than DoubleVerify.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of DoubleVerify shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Cardlytics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.6% of DoubleVerify shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.5% of Cardlytics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DoubleVerify and Cardlytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DoubleVerify 2.99% 4.20% 3.67% Cardlytics -50.59% -13.92% -8.22%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares DoubleVerify and Cardlytics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DoubleVerify $243.92 million 20.40 $20.45 million N/A N/A Cardlytics $186.89 million 13.45 -$55.42 million ($3.87) -19.52

DoubleVerify has higher revenue and earnings than Cardlytics.

Summary

DoubleVerify beats Cardlytics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DoubleVerify

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. offers a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics. The company offers DV Authentic Ad, a metric of digital media quality that evaluates the existence of fraud, brand safety, viewability, and geography for each digital ad; DV Authentic Attention solution that provides exposure and engagement predictive analytics to drive campaign performance; and Custom Contextual solution, which allows advertisers to match their ads to relevant content to maximize user engagement and drive campaign performance. The company also provides DV Publisher suite, which includes unified analytic, campaign delivery insight, media quality insight and optimization, industry benchmark, and video delivery automation solutions; Pinnacle that provides customers with access to data on all the digital ads and enables them to make changes to ad strategies on a real-time basis; and Connected TV (CTV) solution that detects fraudulent device signatures. Its software solutions are integrated across the digital advertising ecosystem, including programmatic platforms, social media channels, and digital publishers. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in New York, New York with additional locations at Berlin, Germany; Chicago, Illinois; Merelbeke, Belgium; Helsinki, Finland; London, United Kingdom; Los Angeles and San Francisco, California; Miguel Hidalgo, Mexico; Paris, France; SÃ£o Paulo, Brazil; Singapore, Singapore; Sydney, Australia; Tel Aviv, Israel; and Tokyo, Japan.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc. engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel. The company was founded by Scott D. Grimes, Lynne M. Laube, and Hans Theisen on June 26, 2008 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

