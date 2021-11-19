Financial Comparison: Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) versus Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS)

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) and Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75 Ocugen 0 3 2 0 2.40

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 142.95%. Ocugen has a consensus target price of $7.90, indicating a potential upside of 8.82%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ocugen.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -221.88% -35.55% Ocugen N/A -65.27% -59.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

32.6% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.5% of Ocugen shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Ocugen shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and Ocugen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals $1.44 million 289.18 -$7.32 million N/A N/A Ocugen $42.62 million 33.93 -$21.82 million N/A N/A

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ocugen.

Summary

Acumen Pharmaceuticals beats Ocugen on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapeutics for the treatment of Alzheimer's and other neurodegenerative diseases. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate ACU193, which is in Phase I clinical-stage to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration. The company was founded by Shankar Musunuri and Uday B. Kompella in 2013 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

