Financial Comparison: Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) & Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI)

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores (NYSE:AVAL) and Summit State Bank (NASDAQ:SSBI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores alerts:

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Summit State Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 11.15% 8.17% 0.87% Summit State Bank 30.50% N/A N/A

This is a summary of current recommendations for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Summit State Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores 0 2 0 0 2.00 Summit State Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores presently has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 0.92%. Given Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is more favorable than Summit State Bank.

Dividends

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Summit State Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores pays out 31.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Summit State Bank pays out 23.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk and Volatility

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Summit State Bank has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and Summit State Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores $5.97 billion 1.01 $704.86 million $0.79 6.90 Summit State Bank $40.87 million 2.56 $10.52 million $2.09 7.51

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores has higher revenue and earnings than Summit State Bank. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit State Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 14.0% of Summit State Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores beats Summit State Bank on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA engages in the provision of financial services and products. It operates through the following segments: Banco de Bogota, Banco de Occidente, Banco AV Villas, Banco Popular, Corficolombiana, and Other. The Banco de Bogota segment offers banking services and products. The Banco de Occidente segment focuses on the corporate customers, government and government-owned entities, and retail customers. The Banco AV Villas segment comprises of general purpose loans, payroll loans, and credit cards, and traditional line of mortgages. The Banco Popular segment provides financial solutions to government entities. The Corficolombiana consists of equity investments, investment banking, treasury operations, and financial services. The company was founded by Luis Carlos Sarmiento Angulo on January 7, 1994 and is headquartered in Bogota, Colombia.

Summit State Bank Company Profile

Summit State Bank (California)is a state chartered commercial bank. It provides an array of financial services to small & medium-sized businesses, their owners & employees, entrepreneurs, high net worth families, foundations, estates and individual consumers. The firm specializes in business services, personal accounts, nonprofit programs, and mobile banking ranging from lending. checking, merchant, eBanking, automated teller machines, equity loans, and others. The company was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, CA.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.