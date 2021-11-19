Financial Analysis: Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH)

Sierra Monitor (OTCMKTS:SRMC) and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II (NYSE:GSAH) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sierra Monitor and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sierra Monitor 0 0 0 0 N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

49.1% of GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.5% of Sierra Monitor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sierra Monitor and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sierra Monitor 0.76% 2.89% 2.33% GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II -49,263.32% -9.11% -5.88%

Volatility and Risk

Sierra Monitor has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II has a beta of -0.11, suggesting that its share price is 111% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sierra Monitor and GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sierra Monitor $22.08 million 1.52 $170,000.00 N/A N/A GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II $70,000.00 14,116.07 -$45.26 million N/A N/A

Sierra Monitor has higher revenue and earnings than GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II.

Summary

Sierra Monitor beats GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sierra Monitor

Sierra Monitor Corporation provides industrial Internet of things solutions that connect and protect infrastructure assets to the industrial and commercial facilities management market in the United States and internationally. It offers FieldServer family of protocol gateways, routers, and network explorers for system integrators and original equipment manufacturers to enable local and remote monitoring and control of assets and facilities; and Sentry IT flame and gas detection solutions used by industrial and commercial facilities managers to protect their personnel and assets. The company sells its solutions to telecommunication companies and their suppliers. Sierra Monitor Corporation was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.

About GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II

GS Acquisition Holdings Corp II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar transaction with one or more businesses. It focuses on seeking opportunities in diversified industrial, healthcare, technology, media and telecom, and alternatives asset management sectors. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

