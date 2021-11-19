Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Short Interest Update

Filo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 59,700 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the October 14th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

Separately, Scotiabank started coverage on Filo Mining in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS FLMMF opened at $9.66 on Friday. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $11.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.90.

Filo Mining Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. Its activities include the exploration and development of the Filo del Sol and Tamberias properties, which are comprised of adjacent mineral titles in Chile and the San Juan province in Argentina.

