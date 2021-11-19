Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 22nd (NASDAQ:FWAC)

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III’s (NASDAQ:FWAC) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, November 22nd. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III had issued 25,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 25th. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the end of the lock-up period.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III stock opened at $9.90 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 1,335.6% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 3rd quarter worth $433,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000.

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

