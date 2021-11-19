Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Short Interest Update

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 37.7% from the October 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FRRVY traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.10. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,373. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Ferrovial has a 12-month low of $23.67 and a 12-month high of $32.74.

Several research analysts have commented on FRRVY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

