FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) Short Interest Update

FCCC, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCIC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 60.0% from the October 14th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
FCCC stock opened at $1.30 on Friday. FCCC has a 1 year low of $0.19 and a 1 year high of $2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200-day moving average of $1.39.
FCCC Company Profile
Further Reading: CAC 40 Index
Receive News & Ratings for FCCC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FCCC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.