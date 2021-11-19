FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3.03 Million

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 19th. In the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $13.24 or 0.00022740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a total market cap of $47.02 million and $3.03 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.75 or 0.00049382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.58 or 0.00227736 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.57 or 0.00090306 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,551,675 coins. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona

Buying and Selling FC Barcelona Fan Token

