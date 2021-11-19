FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a decrease of 53.3% from the October 14th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
In other FAT Brands news, Director John Squire Junger sold 6,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $110,631.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James C. Neuhauser sold 14,685 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $324,097.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,747 shares of company stock valued at $547,829 in the last ninety days. 56.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in FAT Brands by 201.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 26,648 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $406,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in FAT Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.
Shares of FAT traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.20. The stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,285. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $15.99. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $168.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.12.
FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.17). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FAT Brands will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.91%.
About FAT Brands
FAT Brands, Inc operates as a global franchising company that acquires, markets and develops fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
