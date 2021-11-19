Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Sells $348,185.18 in Stock

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) General Counsel Paul Luongo sold 7,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.67, for a total transaction of $348,185.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

FSLY stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,226,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,377,346. The company has a quick ratio of 6.71, a current ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -24.84 and a beta of 1.23. Fastly, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.87 and a 12 month high of $122.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.83.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.16% and a negative return on equity of 17.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. William Blair downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSLY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after buying an additional 9,310 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after buying an additional 5,856 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 107.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 178,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 92,091 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastly during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

