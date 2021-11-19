Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Announces Earnings Results

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.48), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $582.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.34 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) earnings per share.

FTCH stock traded down $6.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 263,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,722. Farfetch has a 52 week low of $34.29 and a 52 week high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.67. The firm has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of -4.57 and a beta of 3.15.

Several research firms recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Farfetch from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Farfetch from $47.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Farfetch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Farfetch stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,522,604 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 9.37% of Farfetch worth $1,671,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

