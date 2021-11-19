Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) PT Raised to C$18.00

Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Cormark increased their price objective on Fairfax India from C$19.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Fairfax India alerts:

Shares of TSE:FIH.U opened at C$13.31 on Monday. Fairfax India has a 1-year low of C$9.00 and a 1-year high of C$14.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$13.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 2.98.

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax India Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax India and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.