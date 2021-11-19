Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$825.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$719.17.
Shares of FFH opened at C$578.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$421.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$609.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$523.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$544.67.
Fairfax Financial Company Profile
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.
