Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) Given New C$825.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Fairfax Financial (TSE:FFH) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$775.00 to C$825.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FFH. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$775.00 to C$790.00 in a report on Thursday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$735.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$700.00 to C$750.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from C$650.00 to C$665.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$719.17.

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

Shares of FFH opened at C$578.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.56. Fairfax Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$421.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$609.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$523.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$544.67.

In other Fairfax Financial news, Senior Officer Jean Cloutier sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$520.40, for a total transaction of C$78,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,173,190.40.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.