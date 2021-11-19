FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $12.000-$12.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.71 billion-$1.72 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FDS. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $337.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. William Blair reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $418.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $340.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $381.80.

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $461.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $414.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $369.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $467.30.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $411.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.92 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.11% and a return on equity of 43.41%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.63%.

In related news, EVP Goran Skoko sold 982 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.46, for a total value of $407,981.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.41, for a total transaction of $951,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,290 shares of company stock worth $5,795,629 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

