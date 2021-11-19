F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen Sells 1,898 Shares

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.31, for a total value of $437,128.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Chad Michael Whalen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 1,867 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.14, for a total value of $416,602.38.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of F5 Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total value of $97,275.32.

Shares of FFIV opened at $238.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.74. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $239.12.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FFIV. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on F5 Networks from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFIV. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 148 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of F5 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

