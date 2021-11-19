F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Cowen

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) had its price target trimmed by Cowen from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of F45 Training in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, F45 Training presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE FXLV opened at $10.32 on Monday. F45 Training has a 12-month low of $10.18 and a 12-month high of $17.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.04.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($1.40). As a group, equities analysts expect that F45 Training will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,806,000. Broad Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,992,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F45 Training in the 3rd quarter valued at $19,984,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About F45 Training

F45 Training Holdings Inc offers consumers functional workouts. It utilizes proprietary technologies a fitness programming algorithm and a patented technology-enabled delivery platform. F45 Training Holdings Inc is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

