Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Sells $59,900.00 in Stock

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Director Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.98, for a total value of $59,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Charles Carinalli also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Charles Carinalli sold 5,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.77, for a total transaction of $58,850.00.

NASDAQ:EXTR opened at $13.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 69.16 and a beta of 1.94. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.54 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.94 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 118.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 30.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,115,608 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,389,000 after buying an additional 1,204,915 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 54.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 258,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 91,590 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Extreme Networks in the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on EXTR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

