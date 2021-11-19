Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.40% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on EXEL. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Exelixis from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered Exelixis from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Exelixis from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.18.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.49 on Friday. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $16.19 and a 1 year high of $25.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.34.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.07). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 13.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Exelixis will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 5,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.03, for a total transaction of $112,727.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.09, for a total value of $859,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 125,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,522,203. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Exelixis by 32.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,101,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $366,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,943,980 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Exelixis by 24.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,133,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $257,507,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770,928 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,351.2% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,732,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,798 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Exelixis in the third quarter worth approximately $38,838,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 2,679.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,386,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

