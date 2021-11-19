ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) Market Cap Achieves $576,873.47

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded down 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0986 or 0.00000174 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $576,873.47 and $3,201.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011784 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000054 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003904 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Exclusive coin is a pure Proof of Stake alternative cryptocurrency. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

