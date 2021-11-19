Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at CIBC

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF) had its price objective raised by CIBC from C$45.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on EIF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$48.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Exchange Income from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exchange Income presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.70.

Shares of EIF opened at C$45.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25. Exchange Income has a 1-year low of C$34.85 and a 1-year high of C$47.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$44.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$41.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.99%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.87%.

About Exchange Income

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

