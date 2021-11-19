Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,689 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 800.0% in the second quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 21,209.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences stock opened at $84.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.27. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $84.04 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $96.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.42.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.04 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 46.14% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EXAS shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.64.

In other news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

