EWG Elevate Inc. Purchases 400 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

EWG Elevate Inc. increased its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,998 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Boeing by 0.4% during the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 66,068 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in Boeing by 114.4% during the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 328 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in Boeing by 23.7% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 10,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE raised its stake in Boeing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE now owns 30,565 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,722,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 17,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,934,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 53.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 target price on Boeing in a report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.15.

Shares of NYSE BA traded down $10.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.80. 476,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,391,431. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $191.85 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The company has a market cap of $127.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.22.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.39) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

