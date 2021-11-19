EWG Elevate Inc. Invests $747,000 in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $747,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COF. Factorial Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 11,757.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 5,229,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,100,000 after buying an additional 5,185,053 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 27.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,260,419,000 after buying an additional 1,771,101 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 32.5% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,013,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $620,815,000 after buying an additional 983,352 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 62.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,453,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $312,144,000 after purchasing an additional 945,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,741,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,683,530,000 after purchasing an additional 902,651 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Yajnik Sanjiv sold 451 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $76,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total transaction of $3,307,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,718 shares of company stock worth $5,521,349. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.88.

Shares of COF traded down $2.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $150.71. The company had a trading volume of 57,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,078,664. The stock has a market cap of $64.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.08. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.03 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.22 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.45 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.96%.

About Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

