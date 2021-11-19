EWG Elevate Inc. Has $12.90 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

EWG Elevate Inc. trimmed its position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 44,595 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Retail ETF accounts for 5.3% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Retail ETF were worth $12,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter worth $7,177,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 13,225 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 52,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,058,000 after acquiring an additional 20,197 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,627,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,523 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,898,000 after acquiring an additional 8,364 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Retail ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XRT traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $102.32. 43,215 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,114,434. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 52 week low of $56.30 and a 52 week high of $104.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.98.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Retail ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.