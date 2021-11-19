EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 9,257 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

EWG Elevate Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,226 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,257 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in TELUS were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TELUS by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,255 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $290,128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in TELUS by 95.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,569,837 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,938,000 after buying an additional 3,211,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in TELUS by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 20,470,793 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $459,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833,585 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,410,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of TELUS by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,524,138 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $168,766,000 after buying an additional 1,636,071 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TU stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,173,485. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.49. TELUS Co. has a 12-month low of $18.65 and a 12-month high of $23.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.67.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. TELUS had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2627 per share. This is a positive change from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 135.14%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$29.25 to C$30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TELUS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.08.

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company. The company specializes in telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: Wireless and Wireline. The Wireless segment refers to the data and voice products for mobile technologies.

