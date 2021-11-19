Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Evoqua Water Technologies in a report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Oppenheimer analyst B. Blair forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Evoqua Water Technologies’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Shares of AQUA stock opened at $48.64 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.44 and a 200-day moving average of $35.86. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.81, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.86. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $48.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $425.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Evoqua Water Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

Evoqua Water Technologies Company Profile

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

