Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Evolution Mining (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.23.

Get Evolution Mining alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CAHPF opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. Evolution Mining has a 1 year low of $2.40 and a 1 year high of $4.25.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: How is inflation measured?

Receive News & Ratings for Evolution Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolution Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.