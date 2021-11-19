Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Evogene (NASDAQ:EVGN) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evogene had a negative return on equity of 38.88% and a negative net margin of 2,326.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVGN traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 766,940. Evogene has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $10.24. The company has a market capitalization of $54.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.07.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EVGN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Aegis started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGN. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 164.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,946 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 901,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after purchasing an additional 123,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,007 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 32,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evogene by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.77% of the company’s stock.

Evogene Company Profile

Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.

