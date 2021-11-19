EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham Sells 708 Shares

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) CRO Nicholas Graham sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $11,058.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas Graham also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 9th, Nicholas Graham sold 462 shares of EverQuote stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $6,754.44.

On Monday, September 27th, Nicholas Graham sold 20,308 shares of EverQuote stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $406,566.16.

Shares of EverQuote stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $15.45. 816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,674. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.05 and its 200-day moving average is $24.43. EverQuote, Inc. has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $54.96. The firm has a market cap of $457.07 million, a PE ratio of -30.65 and a beta of 1.11.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.40 million. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 3.56% and a negative return on equity of 18.71%. EverQuote’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that EverQuote, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in EverQuote by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in EverQuote by 1,180.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in EverQuote by 217.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in EverQuote by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 3,064 shares during the period. 56.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $64.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of EverQuote from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

EverQuote, Inc operates as an online insurance marketplace connecting consumers with insurance providers. It offers car, home and life insurance. The firm’s data and technology platform matches and connects consumers seeking to purchase insurance with relevant options from its broad direct network of insurance providers.

