Evercore Raises Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) Price Target to C$29.50

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) had its price target boosted by Evercore from C$28.50 to C$29.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Manulife Financial from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB lowered their price target on Manulife Financial from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a report on Monday, October 25th. Scotiabank upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$30.00.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

TSE MFC opened at C$24.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$48.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$24.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$24.77. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$21.05 and a 12-month high of C$27.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.94%.

In related news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$321,845.47. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$227,607.84. Also, Director Michael James Doughty sold 21,246 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$24.96, for a total value of C$530,236.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,439 shares in the company, valued at C$135,741.12.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

Read More: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.