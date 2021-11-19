Evercore ISI Upgrades Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Evercore ISI currently has $62.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a $42.52 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.66.

Shares of TRGP stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $12.49 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $21.96 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.77%.

In other news, insider Regina Gregory sold 3,511 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total value of $202,865.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,376,014.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Targa Resources during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Targa Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Targa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

