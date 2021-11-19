EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Shares of EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) fell 6.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as 16.36 and last traded at 16.36. 6,019 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 365,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at 17.52.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVCM. Barclays began coverage on EverCommerce in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on EverCommerce in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of EverCommerce from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of EverCommerce in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 23.38.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 18.34.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVCM. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of EverCommerce in the third quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $60,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the third quarter valued at $89,000.

About EverCommerce (NASDAQ:EVCM)

EverCommerce Inc provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small- and medium-sized businesses. The company offers business management software, such as route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management; billing and payment solutions, including e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications comprising reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions consisting of websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

