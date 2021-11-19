ETHPad Hits Market Cap of $21.41 Million (ETHPAD)

ETHPad (CURRENCY:ETHPAD) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 18th. In the last week, ETHPad has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar. One ETHPad coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. ETHPad has a market capitalization of $21.41 million and $1.03 million worth of ETHPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ETHPad alerts:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.94 or 0.00069471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00070374 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.71 or 0.00092266 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56,655.02 or 1.01085569 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,981.40 or 0.07103739 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ETHPad Coin Profile

ETHPad’s total supply is 199,427,404 coins. ETHPad’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

ETHPad Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHPad directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHPad should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ETHPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHPad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHPad and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.