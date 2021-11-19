Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Shares Down 5.8%

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA)’s share price dropped 5.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $60.32 and last traded at $60.32. Approximately 2,265 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 99,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.05.

ESTA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens raised their target price on Establishment Labs from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$90.00 price target on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Establishment Labs from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Establishment Labs in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.11 and a 200 day moving average of $74.67.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.27). Establishment Labs had a negative return on equity of 46.91% and a negative net margin of 27.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

In other Establishment Labs news, Director Dennis E. Condon sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $661,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $661,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 61.6% during the third quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 623,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,644,000 after acquiring an additional 237,640 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 407,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,191,000 after acquiring an additional 6,371 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 163.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 303,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 188,134 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 276.9% during the second quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 234,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,487,000 after acquiring an additional 172,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in shares of Establishment Labs by 27.6% during the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 231,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,573,000 after acquiring an additional 50,125 shares in the last quarter. 60.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile (NASDAQ:ESTA)

Establishment Labs Holdings, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of silicone breast implants. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East, and Other. The firm’s products include Motiva Implants, Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, Divina, and Puregraft.

