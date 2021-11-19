ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of EPIX traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.11. The stock had a trading volume of 904,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,850. ESSA Pharma has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.54. The company has a market cap of $576.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Separately, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 1,014.3% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 248,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after purchasing an additional 226,369 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $279,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in ESSA Pharma during the 3rd quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in ESSA Pharma by 390.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

