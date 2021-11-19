ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $205.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.18 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 3.28%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. ESCO Technologies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $3.10-3.20 EPS.

Shares of ESE stock traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,357. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.27. ESCO Technologies has a 52 week low of $75.19 and a 52 week high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,750 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $787,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,977,000 after buying an additional 49,873 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ESE. TheStreet lowered ESCO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised ESCO Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Sidoti raised ESCO Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th.

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

