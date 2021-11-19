Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Oasis Petroleum Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Chang now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.81 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.88. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s FY2022 earnings at $21.36 EPS.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.21. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 61.83% and a return on equity of 88.97%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Truist upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.61.

Shares of OAS opened at $129.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Oasis Petroleum has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $132.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

In other Oasis Petroleum news, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $118.75 per share, for a total transaction of $74,218.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Douglas E. Brooks acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.76 per share, for a total transaction of $61,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after purchasing an additional 983,216 shares during the period. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the third quarter worth $95,305,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after purchasing an additional 695,287 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% during the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after acquiring an additional 12,107 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after acquiring an additional 157,802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

