Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Expro Group Holdings N.V.’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:XPRO)

Expro Group Holdings N.V. (NYSE:XPRO) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Expro Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Expro Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on XPRO. Barclays increased their price objective on Expro Group from $4.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Expro Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of Expro Group stock opened at $17.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.63 and a beta of 1.29. Expro Group has a 52 week low of $12.90 and a 52 week high of $32.64.

About Expro Group

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of integrated services across the well’s lifecycle. It offers well construction, subsea well access, well flow management, and well intervention applications. The company was founded on October 1, 2021 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

