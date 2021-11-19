Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Aramark’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ARMK)

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) – Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Aramark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aramark’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 2.87% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Aramark in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Aramark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.17.

Shares of Aramark stock opened at $36.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of -105.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.93. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $43.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -125.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARMK. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

