Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $874.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQIX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $915.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $915.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $900.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $880.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $886.12.

Get Equinix alerts:

EQIX opened at $792.84 on Thursday. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.39 billion, a PE ratio of 166.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $805.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $800.96.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Equinix will post 24.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $2.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $11.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 241.68%.

In other Equinix news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.34, for a total value of $6,924,555.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $798.27, for a total transaction of $59,870.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,917 shares of company stock worth $16,091,313. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 78,505.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 27,477 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 95.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 45 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.