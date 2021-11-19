EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $60.41 and last traded at $60.41. Approximately 619 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.69.

EQBBF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Nordea Equity Research lowered shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.25 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.55.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.