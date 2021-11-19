EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.950-$3.010 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on EPR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet raised shares of EPR Properties from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.33.

Shares of NYSE EPR traded down $1.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.05. 6,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 677,497. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $29.79 and a 52-week high of $56.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 6.89 and a quick ratio of 6.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.14 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.76.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $139.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. EPR Properties had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 7.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 118.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that EPR Properties will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.12%. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,307.87%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in EPR Properties stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,907 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.08% of EPR Properties worth $3,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 78.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPR Properties operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the development, finance and leasing of theatres, entertainment retail and family entertainment centers. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment and Education. The Entertainment segment includes investments in megaplex theatres, entertainment retail centers, family entertainment centers and other retail parcels.

