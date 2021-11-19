Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.41 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) will report sales of $11.41 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.42 million and the lowest is $5.80 million. Epizyme posted sales of $8.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full-year sales of $36.26 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $43.26 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $69.19 million, with estimates ranging from $34.20 million to $98.04 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Epizyme.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $5.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.65 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 779.45% and a negative return on equity of 432.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.55) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Epizyme from $36.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Epizyme currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.57.

NASDAQ EPZM traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $3.74. 21,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,034,399. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.50. The company has a quick ratio of 5.50, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.86. The company has a market cap of $388.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 1.06. Epizyme has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 476.2% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 175.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

Epizyme, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel epigenetic medicines for cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline is lead by, tazemetostat which targets Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, molecularly defined solid tumors, non-small-cell lung carcinoma, molecularly targeted tumors, and ovarian cancer.

