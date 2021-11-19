EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the October 14th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Shares of EnWave stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $0.80. The stock had a trading volume of 6,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,431. EnWave has a 52-week low of $0.68 and a 52-week high of $1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NWVCF shares. Industrial Alliance Securities raised EnWave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$1.10 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James raised EnWave from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

EnWave Corp. is a technology company, which develops Radiant Energy Vacuum (REV), a proprietary method for the dehydration of organic materials. It has three commercial REV platforms: nutraREV, powderREV, quantaREV.The company was founded by Timothy Douglas Durance on July 14, 1999 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

