Enviro Technologies U.S. (EVTN) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Contrast

Enviro Technologies U.S. (OTCMKTS: EVTN) is one of 34 publicly-traded companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Enviro Technologies U.S. to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enviro Technologies U.S. 0 0 0 0 N/A Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors 275 1033 1570 37 2.47

As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 5.99%. Given Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enviro Technologies U.S. has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

Enviro Technologies U.S. has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have a beta of 1.14, meaning that their average share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enviro Technologies U.S. -581.91% N/A -108.50% Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors -8.45% 0.50% 3.63%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Enviro Technologies U.S. and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enviro Technologies U.S. $80,000.00 -$1.03 million -0.73 Enviro Technologies U.S. Competitors $2.73 billion $336.72 million 25.37

Enviro Technologies U.S.’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Enviro Technologies U.S.. Enviro Technologies U.S. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.1% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Enviro Technologies U.S. shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Enviro Technologies U.S. competitors beat Enviro Technologies U.S. on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Enviro Technologies U.S. Company Profile

Enviro Technologies US, Inc. engages in the provision of environmental and industrial separation applications. It manufactures and develops Voraxial Separator, which provides a method to separate large volumes of solids and liquids with specific gravities and without the need of a pressure drop. The company was founded by Alberto Di Bella on October 19, 1964 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

