Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Research Coverage Started at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enfusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enfusion in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enfusion has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Enfusion alerts:

Shares of NYSE ENFN opened at $21.32 on Monday. Enfusion has a one year low of $19.05 and a one year high of $23.21.

In related news, major shareholder Hillhouse Investment Managemen sold 647,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.89, for a total transaction of $10,294,527.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Roy Luo acquired 1,261,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $21,447,098.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Enfusion Company Profile

Enfusion Inc is a provider of cloud-based investment management software and services. Through its software, analytics and middle/back-office managed services, it creates enterprise-wide cultures of real-time, data-driven intelligence, boosting agility and powering growth. Enfusion Inc is based in NEW YORK.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enfusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enfusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.